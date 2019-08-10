Wave Watch: Scattered morning rain will give way to isolated afternoon storms this weekend

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Marine conditions can change quickly across the Tampa Bay area. So 8 On Your Side meteorologist Amanda Holly is tracking your Wave Watch for Tampa Bay, Coastal Pinellas, Suncoast and Nature Coast.

Saturday and Sunday: Onshore flow continues. The drier air forecast to move in this weekend doesn’t look as dry as of Friday. Showers and storms will likely be scattered at the coast earlier in the day with storms pushing inland during the afternoon. Isolated storms are not out of the question in the bays and offshore but coverage will be less in the morning. Temperatures will be hot and very muggy.

TAMPA

Sunrise: 6:59 a.m.

Sunset: 8:12 p.m.

High Tide: 10:18 a.m.

Low Tide: 6:33 p.m.

COASTAL PINELLAS

Sunrise: 6:59 a.m.

Sunset: 8:12 p.m.

Significant Wave Height: 2 feet

Wave Period: 1 second

NATURE COAST

Sunrise: 6:58 a.m.

Sunset: 8:13 p.m.

Significant Wave Height: 2 feet

Wave Period: 1 second

SUNCOAST