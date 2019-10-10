Wave Watch: Scattered afternoon storms Thursday will give way to a drier weekend

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Marine conditions can change quickly across the Tampa Bay area. So 8 On Your Side’s meteorologist Amanda Holly is tracking your Wave Watch for Tampa Bay, Coastal Pinellas, Suncoast and the Nature Coast.

Thursday: A stalling front will push into South Florida Thursday however, enough moisture will linger to produce a round of scattered afternoon storms. They’ll drift in with the northeasterly winds and dissipate during the evening. Temperatures will top out in the upper 80s. Winds offshore will be breezy, especially in the afternoons and evenings. Drier air will push lingering moisture out of Tampa Bay and allow rain chances to come down.

Tampa Bay

Sunrise: 7:28 a.m.

Sunset: 7:07 p.m.

High Tide: 12:53 p.m.

Low Tide: 7:25 p.m.

Pinellas

Sunrise: 7:29 a.m.

Sunset: 7:07 p.m.

Significant wave height: 3 feet

Wave period: 4 seconds

Nature Coast

Sunrise: 7:29 a.m.

Sunset: 7:06 p.m.

Significant wave height: 3 feet

Wave period: 1 second

Suncoast