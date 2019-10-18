Wave Watch: Rain chances increasing with tropical disturbance in Gulf

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Marine conditions can change quickly across the Tampa Bay area. So 8 On Your Side’s meteorologist Amanda Holly is tracking your Wave Watch for Tampa Bay, Coastal Pinellas, Suncoast and the Nature Coast.

Friday and the weekend: Friday will start out mostly dry but chances to see showers and storms will increase in the afternoon. The tropical disturbance in the Gulf will quickly approach the Panhandle of Florida Friday night. Showers and storms will be scattered Friday afternoon. Winds will be breezy, even outside of any rain. Conditions will continue to deteriorate Friday night. We dry out Saturday night and into Sunday.

Tampa Bay

Sunrise: 7:33 a.m.

Sunset: 6:58 p.m.

Low Tide: 11:51 a.m.

High Tide: 6:55 p.m.

Pinellas

Sunrise: 7:33 a.m.

Sunset: 6:59 p.m.

Significant wave height: 2 feet

Wave period: 4 seconds

Nature Coast

Sunrise: 7:33 a.m.

Sunset: 6:58 p.m.

Significant wave height: 2 feet

Wave period: 4 seconds

