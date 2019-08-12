Wave Watch: Onshore winds continue resulting in morning showers and storms

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Marine conditions can change quickly across the Tampa Bay area. So 8 On Your Side meteorologist Amanda Holly is tracking your Wave Watch for Tampa Bay, Coastal Pinellas, Suncoast and the Nature Coast.

Tuesday: Winds will continue to come in off the Gulf of Mexico this week leaving temperatures hot and humid. Onshore flow also will result in those morning showers and storms along the coast drifting inland during the afternoons. A few models hinted at heavy rain early Tuesday morning, tapering off by midday. The best time to be on the water will be after 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Tampa

Sunrise: 7:00 a.m.

Sunset: 8:10 p.m.

High Tide: 1:00 p.m.

Low Tide: 8:45 p.m.

Pinellas

Sunrise: 7:01 a.m.

Sunset: 8:10 p.m.

Significant Wave Height: 2 feet

Wave Period: 4 second

Nature Coast

Sunrise: 6:59 a.m.

Sunset: 8:11 p.m.

Significant Wave Height: 2 feet

Wave Period: 4 second

Suncoast