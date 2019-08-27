Wave Watch: Onshore flow continues bringing early morning rain

TAMPA (WFLA) – Marine conditions can change quickly across the Tampa Bay area. So 8 On Your Side’s meteorologist Amanda Holly is tracking your Wave Watch for Tampa Bay, Coastal Pinellas, Suncoast and the Nature Coast.

Wednesday: An onshore flow will continue to bring rain in the early morning hours. We will start the day with scattered showers and thunderstorms moving from the Gulf of Mexico to onshore. Showers and storms remain scattered in the early afternoon. If you want to get out on the water, evening time should be a little bit drier.

Tampa Bay:

Sunrise: 7:08 a.m.

Sunset: 7:56 p.m.

High Tide: 12:34 p.m.

Low Tide: 8:20 p.m.

Coastal Pinellas:

Sunrise: 7:08 a.m.

Sunset: 7:56 p.m.

Significant wave height: 2 feet

Wave period: 3 seconds

Nature Coast:

Sunrise: 7:07 a.m.

Sunset: 7:56 p.m.

Significant wave height: 2 feet

Wave period: 4 seconds

Suncoast: