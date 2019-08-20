Wave Watch: Normal pattern returns with afternoon storms expected this week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Marine conditions can change quickly across the Tampa Bay area. So 8 On Your Side meteorologist Amanda Holly is tracking your Wave Watch for Tampa Bay, Coastal Pinellas, Suncoast and the Nature Coast.

Tuesday: A dry start to the day is forecast with light east winds. Skies will be partly cloudy and temperatures mild and quite humid. Temps will warm into the low 90s with showers and storms developing by midday. Storms will push offshore later in the afternoon and early evening so be prepared to head in off the water a little early.

Tampa Bay

Sunrise: 7:04 a.m.

Sunset: 8:03 p.m.

Low Tide: 11:36 a.m.

High Tide: 5:42 p.m.

Pinellas

Sunrise: 7:04 a.m.

Sunset: 8:03 p.m.

Significant Wave Height: 2 feet

Wave Period: 4 seconds

Nature Coast

Sunrise: 7:02 a.m.

Sunset: 8:04 p.m.

Significant Wave Height: 2 feet

Wave Period: 2 seconds

Suncoast