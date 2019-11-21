Wave Watch: Mostly sunny with light northeast winds Thursday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Marine conditions can change quickly across the Tampa Bay area. So 8 On Your Side’s meteorologist Amanda Holly is tracking your Wave Watch for Tampa Bay, Coastal Pinellas, Suncoast and the Nature Coast.

Thursday: Mostly sunny skies, light winds out of the northeast and dry air that will put rain chances near zero through Friday. Bay waters will have a light to moderate chop.

Tampa Bay

Sunrise: 6:57 a.m.

Sunset: 5:36 p.m.

Low Tide: 9:02 a.m.

High Tide: 3:53 p.m.

Coastal Pinellas

Sunrise: 6:57 a.m.

Sunset: 5:37 p.m.

Wave height: 2 feet

Wave period: 4 seconds

Nature Coast

Sunrise: 6:58 a.m.

Sunset: 5:35 p.m.

Wave height: 2 feet

Wave period: 4 seconds

Suncoast