Wave Watch: Mostly sunny with light northeast winds Thursday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Marine conditions can change quickly across the Tampa Bay area. So 8 On Your Side’s meteorologist Amanda Holly is tracking your Wave Watch for Tampa Bay, Coastal Pinellas, Suncoast and the Nature Coast.
Thursday: Mostly sunny skies, light winds out of the northeast and dry air that will put rain chances near zero through Friday. Bay waters will have a light to moderate chop.
Tampa Bay
- Sunrise: 6:57 a.m.
- Sunset: 5:36 p.m.
- Low Tide: 9:02 a.m.
- High Tide: 3:53 p.m.
Coastal Pinellas
- Sunrise: 6:57 a.m.
- Sunset: 5:37 p.m.
- Wave height: 2 feet
- Wave period: 4 seconds
Nature Coast
- Sunrise: 6:58 a.m.
- Sunset: 5:35 p.m.
- Wave height: 2 feet
- Wave period: 4 seconds
Suncoast
- Sunrise: 6:56 a.m.
- Sunset: 5:36 p.m.
- Wave Height: 2 feet
- Wave Period: 4 seconds