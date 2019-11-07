Wave Watch: Mostly dry and warm Thursday before a cold front arrives Friday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Marine conditions can change quickly across the Tampa Bay area. So 8 On Your Side’s meteorologist Amanda Holly is tracking your Wave Watch for Tampa Bay, Coastal Pinellas, Suncoast and the Nature Coast.
Thursday: Partly cloudy skies will prevail Thursday with a very low chance for a shower or two. Winds will be breezy at times. Temperatures will be warm in the afternoon with highs in the mid 80s. A cold front will approach and bring increased rain chances Friday and breezier winds.
Tampa Bay
- Sunrise: 6:45 a.m.
- Sunset: 5:43 p.m.
- High Tide: 10:36 a.m.
- Low Tide: 4:54 p.m.
Offshore Pinellas
- Sunrise: 6:46 a.m.
- Sunset: 5:43 p.m.
- Wave height: 2 feet
- Wave period: 4 seconds
Nature Coast
- Sunrise: 6:47 a.m.
- Sunset: 5:41 p.m.
- Wave height: 2 feet
- Wave period: 2 seconds
Suncoast
- Sunrise: 6:45 a.m.
- Sunset: 5:43 p.m.
- High tide: 8:58 a.m.
- Low tide: 3:56 p.m.
- Wave Height: 2 feet
- Wave Period: 4 seconds