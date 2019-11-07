Wave Watch: Mostly dry and warm Thursday before a cold front arrives Friday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Marine conditions can change quickly across the Tampa Bay area. So 8 On Your Side’s meteorologist Amanda Holly is tracking your Wave Watch for Tampa Bay, Coastal Pinellas, Suncoast and the Nature Coast.

Thursday: Partly cloudy skies will prevail Thursday with a very low chance for a shower or two. Winds will be breezy at times. Temperatures will be warm in the afternoon with highs in the mid 80s. A cold front will approach and bring increased rain chances Friday and breezier winds.

Tampa Bay

Sunrise: 6:45 a.m.

Sunset: 5:43 p.m.

High Tide: 10:36 a.m.

Low Tide: 4:54 p.m.

Offshore Pinellas

Sunrise: 6:46 a.m.

Sunset: 5:43 p.m.

Wave height: 2 feet

Wave period: 4 seconds

Nature Coast

Sunrise: 6:47 a.m.

Sunset: 5:41 p.m.

Wave height: 2 feet

Wave period: 2 seconds

Suncoast