Wave Watch: Morning rain returns this week with onshore winds

TAMPA (WFLA) – Marine conditions can change quickly across the Tampa Bay area. So 8 On Your Side’s meteorologist Amanda Holly is tracking your Wave Watch for Tampa Bay, Coastal Pinellas, Suncoast and the Nature Coast.

Tuesday: The onshore winds return to Tampa Bay this week. Rain chances increase early in the morning with showers and storms moving onshore. Most of the activity should move inland by midday but a few storms could continue to move onshore through late afternoon. The evenings should be drier in the morning. Temperatures will be a touch cooler thanks to more cloud cover but the humidity will be higher.

Tampa Bay

Sunrise: 7:07 a.m.

Sunset: 7:57 p.m.

High Tide: 11:31 a.m.

Low Tide: 7:33 p.m.

Coastal Pinellas

Sunrise: 7:08 a.m.

Sunset: 7:57 p.m.

Significant Wave Height: 2 feet

Wave Period: 3 seconds

Nature Coast

Sunrise: 7:06 a.m.

Sunset: 7:57 p.m.

Significant Wave Height: 1 foot

Wave Period: 2 seconds

Suncoast