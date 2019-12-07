Wave Watch: More clouds this weekend but winds, seas stay light and calm

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Marine conditions can change quickly across the Tampa Bay area. So 8 On Your Side’s meteorologist Amanda Holly is tracking your Wave Watch for Tampa Bay, Coastal Pinellas, Suncoast and the Nature Coast.

The Weekend: The gradual warm-up continues right on into the weekend. There is a low chance for a few showers both Saturday and Sunday offshore but most areas will stay dry. Clouds will move in Saturday afternoon and stick around Sunday. Temperatures will approach 79 degrees by Sunday. Winds will come out of the northeast at 5-10 knots.

Water Temps: 67 degrees

Tampa Bay

Sunrise: 7:09 a.m.

Sunset: 5:36 p.m.

High Tide: 11:18 a.m.

Low Tide: 4:23 p.m.

Coastal Pinellas

Sunrise: 7:09 a.m.

Sunset: 5:36 p.m.

Wave height: 2 feet or less

Wave period: 4 seconds

Nature Coast

Sunrise: 7:10 a.m.

Sunset: 5:34 p.m.

Wave height: 2 feet or less

Wave period: 4 seconds

Suncoast