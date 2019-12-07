Breaking News
Wave Watch: More clouds this weekend but winds, seas stay light and calm

Marine

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Marine conditions can change quickly across the Tampa Bay area. So 8 On Your Side’s meteorologist Amanda Holly is tracking your Wave Watch for Tampa Bay, Coastal Pinellas, Suncoast and the Nature Coast.

The Weekend: The gradual warm-up continues right on into the weekend. There is a low chance for a few showers both Saturday and Sunday offshore but most areas will stay dry. Clouds will move in Saturday afternoon and stick around Sunday. Temperatures will approach 79 degrees by Sunday. Winds will come out of the northeast at 5-10 knots.

Water Temps: 67 degrees

Tampa Bay

  • Sunrise: 7:09 a.m.
  • Sunset: 5:36 p.m.
  • High Tide: 11:18 a.m.
  • Low Tide: 4:23 p.m.

Coastal Pinellas

  • Sunrise: 7:09 a.m.
  • Sunset: 5:36 p.m.
  • Wave height: 2 feet or less
  • Wave period: 4 seconds

Nature Coast

  • Sunrise: 7:10 a.m.
  • Sunset: 5:34 p.m.
  • Wave height: 2 feet or less
  • Wave period: 4 seconds

Suncoast

  • Sunrise: 7:08 a.m.
  • Sunset: 5:36 p.m.
  • High Tide: 9:40 AM
  • Low Tide: 3:25 PM
  • Wave height: 2 feet or less
  • Wave period: 4 seconds

