Wave Watch: Low pressure to bring showers, storms Thursday night

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Marine conditions can change quickly across the Tampa Bay area. So 8 On Your Side’s meteorologist Amanda Holly is tracking your Wave Watch for Tampa Bay, Coastal Pinellas, Suncoast and the Nature Coast.

Thursday: A non-tropical area of low pressure, an upper low pressure, will develop in the Gulf and move toward Florida Thursday afternoon and night increasing rain chances. Skies will be mostly cloudy ahead of that low pressure and winds will be breezy at times.

If you head out on the water, the earlier the better before the rain chances increase.

Tampa Bay

  • Sunrise: 6:51 a.m.
  • Sunset: 5:39 p.m.
  • Low Tide: 9:09 a.m.
  • High Tide: 4:11 p.m.

Coastal Pinellas

  • Sunrise: 6:51 a.m.
  • Sunset: 5:40 p.m.
  • Wave height: 2 feet
  • Wave period: 5 seconds

Nature Coast

  • Sunrise: 6:53 a.m.
  • Sunset: 5:38 p.m.
  • Wave height: 2 feet
  • Wave period: 1 second

Suncoast

  • Sunrise: 6:51 a.m.
  • Sunset: 5:39 p.m.
  • Wave Height: 2 feet
  • Wave Period: 5 seconds

