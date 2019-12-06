Wave Watch: Light winds and calm seas in the forecast through the weekend

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Marine conditions can change quickly across the Tampa Bay area. So 8 On Your Side’s meteorologist Amanda Holly is tracking your Wave Watch for Tampa Bay, Coastal Pinellas, Suncoast and the Nature Coast.

Friday: High pressure in control will keep the weather calm through most of the weekend. Winds will stay light, between 5 and 10 mph, seas should hover right around 2 feet or less. Skies should be mostly clear and sunshine will warm up temperatures each afternoon. Friday, highs will be in the mid 70s, over the weekend they’ll rise into the mid to upper 50s each day.

Tampa Bay

  • Sunrise: 7:08 a.m.
  • Sunset: 5:35 p.m.
  • High Tide: 10:02 a.m.
  • Low Tide: 3:45 p.m.

Coastal Pinellas

  • Sunrise: 7:08 a.m.
  • Sunset: 5:36 p.m.
  • Wave height: 2 feet or less
  • Wave period: 4 seconds

Nature Coast

  • Sunrise: 7:10 a.m.
  • Sunset: 5:34 p.m.
  • Wave height: 2 feet or less
  • Wave period: 4 seconds

Suncoast

  • Sunrise: 7:07 a.m.
  • Sunset: 5:35 p.m.
  • Low Tide: 8:24 AM
  • High Tide: 2:47 PM
  • Wave height: 2 feet or less
  • Wave period: 4 seconds

