Wave Watch: Isolated shower possible Friday afternoon

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Marine conditions can change quickly across the Tampa Bay area. So 8 On Your Side’s meteorologist Amanda Holly is tracking your Wave Watch for Tampa Bay, Coastal Pinellas, Suncoast, and the Nature Coast.

Friday: While most areas will stay dry Friday afternoon, there is a low chance for an isolated shower to push towards the coast. If a shower were to move in, it would be brief. Otherwise, temperatures will be hot with highs in the low 90s. Winds will be calmest Friday compared to the rest of the upcoming weekend.

Tampa Bay

Sunrise: 7:25 a.m.

Sunset: 7:13 p.m.

High Tide: 5:21 a.m.

Low Tide: 1:45 p.m.

Pinellas

Sunrise: 7:25 a.m.

Sunset: 7:14 p.m.

Significant wave height: 2 feet

Wave period: 5 seconds

Nature Coast

Sunrise: 7:25 a.m.

Sunset: 7:13 p.m.

Significant wave height: 1 foot

Wave period: 2 seconds

Suncoast