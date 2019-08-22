Wave Watch: Hot temperatures with evening storms expected again Thursday on the water

TAMPA (WFLA) – Marine conditions can change quickly across the Tampa Bay area. So 8 On Your Side meteorologist Amanda Holly is tracking your Wave Watch for Tampa Bay, Coastal Pinellas, Suncoast and the Nature Coast.

Thursday: Another typical August day is in the forecast. Temperatures will be hot and a large part of the day will be dry. Isolated storms will drift towards the coast from the east during late afternoon. Those storms will drift offshore and could linger along the coast through some of the evening but as long as you’re off the water by 4 or 5 pm, conditions should be nice on the water.

Tampa Bay

Sunrise: 7:05 a.m.

Sunset: 8:01 p.m.

High Tide: 6:32 a.m.

Low Tide: 12:41 p.m.

Pinellas

Sunrise: 7:05 a.m.

Sunset: 8:01 p.m.

Significant Wave Height: 2 feet

Wave Period: 4 seconds

Nature Coast

Sunrise: 7:04 a.m.

Sunset: 8:02 p.m.

Significant Wave Height: 2 feet

Wave Period: 2 seconds

Suncoast