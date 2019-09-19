Wave Watch: Drier but breezy to end the week on the water

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Marine conditions can change quickly across the Tampa Bay area. So 8 On Your Side’s meteorologist Amanda Holly is tracking your Wave Watch for Tampa Bay, Coastal Pinellas, Suncoast and the Nature Coast.

Thursday: A weak cold front that passed through Wednesday will knock down rain chances and humidity as drier air surges in. As the drier air moves in, winds will be breezy. Seas and bay and inland waters will be a little rougher than normal.

Tampa Bay

Sunrise: 7:18 a.m.

Sunset: 7:30 p.m.

Low Tide: 12:06 p.m.

High Tide: 6:38 p.m.

Pinellas

Sunrise: 7:18 a.m.

Sunset: 7:31 p.m.

Significant wave height: 4 feet

Wave period: 4 seconds

Nature Coast

Sunrise: 7:18 a.m.

Sunset: 7:31 p.m.

Significant wave height: 4 feet

Wave period: 3 seconds

Suncoast