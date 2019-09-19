Wave Watch: Drier but breezy to end the week on the water

Marine

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Marine conditions can change quickly across the Tampa Bay area. So 8 On Your Side’s meteorologist Amanda Holly is tracking your Wave Watch for Tampa Bay, Coastal Pinellas, Suncoast and the Nature Coast.

Thursday: A weak cold front that passed through Wednesday will knock down rain chances and humidity as drier air surges in. As the drier air moves in, winds will be breezy. Seas and bay and inland waters will be a little rougher than normal.

Tampa Bay

  • Sunrise: 7:18 a.m.
  • Sunset: 7:30 p.m.
  • Low Tide: 12:06 p.m.
  • High Tide: 6:38 p.m.

Pinellas

  • Sunrise: 7:18 a.m.
  • Sunset: 7:31 p.m.
  • Significant wave height: 4 feet
  • Wave period: 4 seconds

Nature Coast

  • Sunrise: 7:18 a.m.
  • Sunset: 7:31 p.m.
  • Significant wave height: 4 feet
  • Wave period: 3 seconds

Suncoast

  • Sunrise: 7:18 a.m.
  • Sunset: 7:30 p.m.
  • Low tide: 11:08 a.m.
  • High tide: 5:00 p.m.
  • Significant Wave Height: 3 feet
  • Wave Period: 3 seconds

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss