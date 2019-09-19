Wave Watch: Drier but breezy to end the week on the water

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Marine conditions can change quickly across the Tampa Bay area. So 8 On Your Side’s meteorologist Amanda Holly is tracking your Wave Watch for Tampa Bay, Coastal Pinellas, Suncoast and the Nature Coast.
Thursday: A weak cold front that passed through Wednesday will knock down rain chances and humidity as drier air surges in. As the drier air moves in, winds will be breezy. Seas and bay and inland waters will be a little rougher than normal.
Tampa Bay
- Sunrise: 7:18 a.m.
- Sunset: 7:30 p.m.
- Low Tide: 12:06 p.m.
- High Tide: 6:38 p.m.
Pinellas
- Sunrise: 7:18 a.m.
- Sunset: 7:31 p.m.
- Significant wave height: 4 feet
- Wave period: 4 seconds
Nature Coast
- Sunrise: 7:18 a.m.
- Sunset: 7:31 p.m.
- Significant wave height: 4 feet
- Wave period: 3 seconds
Suncoast
- Sunrise: 7:18 a.m.
- Sunset: 7:30 p.m.
- Low tide: 11:08 a.m.
- High tide: 5:00 p.m.
- Significant Wave Height: 3 feet
- Wave Period: 3 seconds