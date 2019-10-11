Wave Watch: Drier air moves in Friday to limit rain chances

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Marine conditions can change quickly across the Tampa Bay area. So 8 On Your Side’s meteorologist Amanda Holly is tracking your Wave Watch for Tampa Bay, Coastal Pinellas, Suncoast and the Nature Coast.

Friday: Drier air will begin to settle into the region limiting rain chances. Skies will clear out in the afternoon. An isolated shower can’t be ruled out but rain chances are considerably lower than previous days. Winds will still be out of the northeast at 15 knots in the morning calming some to 5-10 knots in the later afternoon. Rain chances come out of the forecast for the weekend.

Tampa Bay

Sunrise: 7:29 a.m.

Sunset: 7:06 p.m.

High Tide: 7:27 a.m.

Low Tide: 1:38 p.m.

Pinellas

Sunrise: 7:29 a.m.

Sunset: 7:06 p.m.

Significant wave height: 3 feet

Wave period: 4 seconds

Nature Coast

Sunrise: 7:29 a.m.

Sunset: 7:05 p.m.

Significant wave height: 3 feet

Wave period: 1 second

Suncoast