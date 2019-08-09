Wave Watch: Drier air leads to lower rain chances Friday and Saturday

TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) – Marine conditions can change quickly across the Tampa Bay area. So 8 On Your Side meteorologist Amanda Holly is tracking your Wave Watch for Tampa Bay, Coastal Pinellas, Suncoast and Nature Coast.

FRIDAY: Slightly drier air overhead will decrease rain chances Friday and Saturday. Onshore flow will continue meaning rain chances will be highest in the morning at the coast. any showers or storms that develop should be isolated and move inland during the afternoon. Temperatures will still be muggy and hot through the weekend with highs above average, in the low 90s.

TAMPA BAY

Sunrise: 6:58 am

Sunset: 8:13 pm

High Tide: 9:18 am

Low Tide: 5:29 pm

PINELLAS

Sunrise: 6:59 am

Sunset: 8:13 pm

Significant Wave Height: 3 feet

Wave Period: 4 seconds

NATURE COAST

Sunrise: 6:57 am

Sunset: 8:14 pm

Significant Wave Height: 2 feet

Wave Period: 1

SUNCOAST