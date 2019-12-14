Wave Watch: Drier air arrives behind cold front and storms Saturday afternoon

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Marine conditions can change quickly across the Tampa Bay area. So 8 On Your Side’s meteorologist Amanda Holly is tracking your Wave Watch for Tampa Bay, Coastal Pinellas, Suncoast and the Nature Coast.
Tampa Bay
- Sunrise: 7:13 a.m.
- Sunset: 5:37 p.m.
- Low Tide: 9:50 a.m.
- High Tide: 5:20 p.m.
Coastal Pinellas
- Sunrise: 7:14 a.m.
- Sunset: 5:38 p.m.
- Wave height: 2-4 feet
- Wave period: 4 seconds
Nature Coast
- Sunrise: 7:15 a.m.
- Sunset: 5:36 p.m.
- Wave height: 2-3 feet
- Wave period: 1 second
Suncoast
- Sunrise: 7:13 a.m.
- Sunset: 5:37 p.m.
- Low Tide: 8:52 AM
- High Tide: 3:42 PM
- Wave height: 2-4 feet
- Wave period: 3 seconds