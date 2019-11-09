Wave Watch: Cooler and cloudy Saturday morning before clearing for the rest of the weekend

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Marine conditions can change quickly across the Tampa Bay area. So 8 On Your Side’s meteorologist Amanda Holly is tracking your Wave Watch for Tampa Bay, Coastal Pinellas, Suncoast and the Nature Coast.

This Weekend: Clouds and a few showers will linger for the first half of the day on Saturday behind Friday’s cold front. Rain chances will diminish to near zero after noon and clouds will break apart as well. Saturday afternoon will feature a mix of sun and clouds along with much cooler temperatures and breezier winds NE at 15-20 knots.

More sunshine is expected Sunday but temperatures will remain cool with fall like weather sticking around. The cooler air will bring water temperatures down in the bay and the gulf by early next week.

Tampa Bay

Sunrise: 6:47 a.m.

Sunset: 5:41 p.m.

High Tide: 12:28 p.m.

Low Tide: 5:58 p.m.

Coastal Pinellas

Sunrise: 6:48 a.m.

Sunset: 5:42 p.m.

Wave height: 2-4 feet

Wave period: 1 second

Nature Coast

Sunrise: 6:49 a.m.

Sunset: 5:40 p.m.

Seas: 2-3 feet

Wave period: 3 seconds

Suncoast