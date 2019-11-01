Wave Watch: Cold front leaves behind breezy winds and clouds for Friday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Marine conditions can change quickly across the Tampa Bay area. So 8 On Your Side’s meteorologist Amanda Holly is tracking your Wave Watch for Tampa Bay, Coastal Pinellas, Suncoast and the Nature Coast.

Friday: A cold front will be well to our south by Friday morning but winds will stay breezy as the cooler and drier air filters in. This will create a good amount of chop on the bay and offshore waters. A Small Craft Advisory is in effect through Noon Friday before winds begin to calm down. Clouds will stick around through most of the day.

Tampa Bay

Sunrise: 7:42 a.m.

Sunset: 6:46 p.m.

High Tide: 3:57 a.m.

Low Tide: 12:13 p.m.

Pinellas

Sunrise: 7:42 a.m.

Sunset: 6:47 p.m.

Significant wave height: 4 feet

Wave period: 7 seconds

Nature Coast

Sunrise: 7:43 a.m.

Sunset: 6:46 p.m.

Significant wave height: 2 feet

Wave period: 7 seconds

Suncoast