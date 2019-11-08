Wave Watch: Cold front brings breezy winds, slight chance for showers Friday

Marine

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Marine conditions can change quickly across the Tampa Bay area. So 8 On Your Side’s meteorologist Amanda Holly is tracking your Wave Watch for Tampa Bay, Coastal Pinellas, Suncoast and the Nature Coast.

Friday: A cold front will approach and move through the bay area on Friday. This will increase cloud cover and bring a chance for a few showers. Winds will be breezier than previous days as well as the front moves through. Behind the front, over the weekend, drier and cooler air will filter in.

Tampa Bay

  • Sunrise: 6:47 a.m.
  • Sunset: 5:42 p.m.
  • High Tide: 11:36 a.m.
  • Low Tide: 5:29 p.m.

Offshore Pinellas

  • Sunrise: 6:47 a.m.
  • Sunset: 5:43 p.m.
  • Wave height: 2 feet
  • Wave period: 3 seconds

Nature Coast

  • Sunrise: 6:48 a.m.
  • Sunset: 5:41 p.m.
  • Wave height: 2 feet
  • Wave period: 2 seconds

Suncoast

  • Sunrise: 6:46 a.m.
  • Sunset: 5:42 p.m.
  • High tide: 9:58 a.m.
  • Low tide: 4:31 p.m.
  • Wave Height: 2 feet
  • Wave Period: 3 seconds

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss