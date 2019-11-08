Wave Watch: Cold front brings breezy winds, slight chance for showers Friday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Marine conditions can change quickly across the Tampa Bay area. So 8 On Your Side’s meteorologist Amanda Holly is tracking your Wave Watch for Tampa Bay, Coastal Pinellas, Suncoast and the Nature Coast.

Friday: A cold front will approach and move through the bay area on Friday. This will increase cloud cover and bring a chance for a few showers. Winds will be breezier than previous days as well as the front moves through. Behind the front, over the weekend, drier and cooler air will filter in.

Tampa Bay

Sunrise: 6:47 a.m.

Sunset: 5:42 p.m.

High Tide: 11:36 a.m.

Low Tide: 5:29 p.m.

Offshore Pinellas

Sunrise: 6:47 a.m.

Sunset: 5:43 p.m.

Wave height: 2 feet

Wave period: 3 seconds

Nature Coast

Sunrise: 6:48 a.m.

Sunset: 5:41 p.m.

Wave height: 2 feet

Wave period: 2 seconds

Suncoast