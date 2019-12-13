Wave Watch: Clouds stick around Friday, rain chances increase

Live Now
Marine

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Marine conditions can change quickly across the Tampa Bay area. So 8 On Your Side’s meteorologist Amanda Holly is tracking your Wave Watch for Tampa Bay, Coastal Pinellas, Suncoast and the Nature Coast.

Friday: Winds will not be nearly as breezy heading into Friday and the weekend but clouds will stay abundant and rain chances will increase throughout the day. An area of low pressure will develop in the Gulf and move in our direction. Rain chances will increase from north to south after midday. Highest chances will be Friday evening before most clears out by early Saturday. Saturday afternoon will feature more sunshine, slightly cooler and much drier air.

Tampa Bay

  • Sunrise: 7:13 a.m.
  • Sunset: 5:37 p.m.
  • Low Tide: 9:05 a.m.
  • High Tide: 4:29 p.m.

Coastal Pinellas

  • Sunrise: 7:13 a.m.
  • Sunset: 5:38 p.m.
  • Wave height: 2 feet or less
  • Wave period: 4 seconds

Nature Coast

  • Sunrise: 7:15 a.m.
  • Sunset: 5:35 p.m.
  • Wave height: 2 feet or less
  • Wave period: 1 second

Suncoast

  • Sunrise: 7:12 a.m.
  • Sunset: 5:37 p.m.
  • Low Tide: 8:07 AM
  • High Tide: 2:51 PM
  • Wave height: 2 feet or less
  • Wave period: 4 seconds

