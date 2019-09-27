Wave Watch: Calm and mostly dry on the water through the weekend

Marine

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Marine conditions can change quickly across the Tampa Bay area. So 8 On Your Side’s meteorologist Amanda Holly is tracking your Wave Watch for Tampa Bay, Coastal Pinellas, Suncoast and the Nature Coast.

Friday: High pressure will control our weather through the weekend keeping rain chances low and winds light. An isolated shower or storm is possible up along the Nature Coast but if anything develops, it will be light and short lived. Winds will pick up along with rain chances next week.

Tampa Bay

  • Sunrise: 7:21 a.m.
  • Sunset: 7:21 p.m.
  • Low Tide: 7:16 a.m.
  • High Tide: 1:37 p.m.

Pinellas

  • Sunrise: 7:22 a.m.
  • Sunset: 7:22 p.m.
  • Significant wave height: 2 feet
  • Wave period: 3 seconds

Nature Coast

  • Sunrise: 7:22 a.m.
  • Sunset: 7:21 p.m.
  • Significant wave height: 1 foot
  • Wave period: 3 seconds

Suncoast

  • Sunrise: 7:21 a.m.
  • Sunset: 7:21 p.m.
  • High tide: 11:59 a.m.
  • Low tide: 7:28 p.m.
  • Significant Wave Height: 1 foot
  • Wave Period: 3 seconds

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss