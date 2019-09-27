Wave Watch: Calm and mostly dry on the water through the weekend

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Marine conditions can change quickly across the Tampa Bay area. So 8 On Your Side’s meteorologist Amanda Holly is tracking your Wave Watch for Tampa Bay, Coastal Pinellas, Suncoast and the Nature Coast.

Friday: High pressure will control our weather through the weekend keeping rain chances low and winds light. An isolated shower or storm is possible up along the Nature Coast but if anything develops, it will be light and short lived. Winds will pick up along with rain chances next week.

Tampa Bay

Sunrise: 7:21 a.m.

Sunset: 7:21 p.m.

Low Tide: 7:16 a.m.

High Tide: 1:37 p.m.

Pinellas

Sunrise: 7:22 a.m.

Sunset: 7:22 p.m.

Significant wave height: 2 feet

Wave period: 3 seconds

Nature Coast

Sunrise: 7:22 a.m.

Sunset: 7:21 p.m.

Significant wave height: 1 foot

Wave period: 3 seconds

Suncoast