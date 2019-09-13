Wave Watch: Breezy with afternoon showers and storms Friday

TAMPA (WFLA) – Marine conditions can change quickly across the Tampa Bay area. So 8 On Your Side’s meteorologist Amanda Holly is tracking your Wave Watch for Tampa Bay, Coastal Pinellas, Suncoast and the Nature Coast.
Friday: Moisture is expected to return Friday increasing rain chances. Winds will also be breezier out of the northeast at 10-20 knots. Showers and storms will begin to bubble up after noon and mostly develop inland. Several will push to the coast and offshore late afternoon and early evening. Rain chance this weekend will largely depend on the tropical moisture over the Bahamas.
Tampa Bay
- Sunrise: 7:15 a.m.
- Sunset: 7:37 p.m.
- Low Tide: 7:30 a.m.
- High Tide: 2:21 p.m.
Pinellas
- Sunrise: 7:16 a.m.
- Sunset: 7:38 p.m.
- Significant wave height: 4 feet
- Wave period: 4 seconds
Nature Coast
- Sunrise: 7:15 a.m.
- Sunset: 7:38 p.m.
- Significant wave height: 3 feet
- Wave period: 1 second
Suncoast
- Sunrise: 7:15 a.m.
- Sunset: 7:37 p.m.
- Low tide: 7:08 a.m.
- High tide: 12:43 p.m.
- Significant Wave Height: 4 feet
- Wave Period: 4 seconds