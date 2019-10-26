Wave Watch: Breezy winds, scattered storms will affect boaters Saturday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Marine conditions can change quickly across the Tampa Bay area. So 8 On Your Side’s meteorologist Amanda Holly is tracking your Wave Watch for Tampa Bay, Coastal Pinellas, Suncoast and the Nature Coast.

The Weekend: Tropical Storm Olga will pull north and not affect Tampa Bay this weekend. However, southerly winds will be strong at times Saturday and Sunday. Winds will come out of the south at 15 knots and gust to 25 knots at times. Both Saturday and Sunday will start out dry but rain chances will increase in the afternoon. Storms will pop up after 2 p.m. and move from south to north through the evening. Pockets of heavy rain, lightning and gusty winds will move through at times but neither day will be a washout. Temperatures will be hot, well above the average and the humidity will be high.

Tampa Bay

Sunrise: 7:38 a.m.

Sunset: 6:51 p.m.

Low Tide: 7:21 a.m.

High Tide: 1:44 p.m.

Pinellas

Sunrise: 7:38 a.m.

Sunset: 6:52 p.m.

Significant wave height: 5 feet

Wave period: 5 seconds

Nature Coast

Sunrise: 7:39 a.m.

Sunset: 6:50 p.m.

Significant wave height: 4 feet

Wave period: 0 seconds

Suncoast