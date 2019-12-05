Wave Watch: Beautiful end to the week on the water

Marine

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Marine conditions can change quickly across the Tampa Bay area. So 8 On Your Side’s meteorologist Amanda Holly is tracking your Wave Watch for Tampa Bay, Coastal Pinellas, Suncoast and the Nature Coast.

Thursday: Light winds, calm seas, fair skies in the forecast give way to ideal boating conditions Thursday and into the weekend. There may be cirrus clouds in the sky but no rain is in the forecast. Air temperatures are gradually on the rise as well with mid and upper 70s expected by the weekend.

Coastal water temp: 68-69°

Tampa Bay

  • Sunrise: 7:07 a.m.
  • Sunset: 5:35 p.m.
  • High Tide: 8:29 a.m.
  • Low Tide: 3:02 p.m.

Coastal Pinellas

  • Sunrise: 7:07 a.m.
  • Sunset: 5:36 p.m.
  • Wave height: 2 feet
  • Wave period: 5 seconds

Nature Coast

  • Sunrise: 7:09 a.m.
  • Sunset: 5:34 p.m.
  • Wave height: 2 feet
  • Wave period: 1 second

Suncoast

  • Sunrise: 7:07 a.m.
  • Sunset: 5:35 p.m.
  • Low Tide: 2:04 PM
  • High Tide: 8:14 PM
  • Wave height: 2 feet
  • Wave period: 5 seconds

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video
More Contests

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss