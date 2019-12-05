Wave Watch: Beautiful end to the week on the water

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Marine conditions can change quickly across the Tampa Bay area. So 8 On Your Side’s meteorologist Amanda Holly is tracking your Wave Watch for Tampa Bay, Coastal Pinellas, Suncoast and the Nature Coast.

Thursday: Light winds, calm seas, fair skies in the forecast give way to ideal boating conditions Thursday and into the weekend. There may be cirrus clouds in the sky but no rain is in the forecast. Air temperatures are gradually on the rise as well with mid and upper 70s expected by the weekend.

Coastal water temp: 68-69°

Tampa Bay

Sunrise: 7:07 a.m.

Sunset: 5:35 p.m.

High Tide: 8:29 a.m.

Low Tide: 3:02 p.m.

Coastal Pinellas

Sunrise: 7:07 a.m.

Sunset: 5:36 p.m.

Wave height: 2 feet

Wave period: 5 seconds

Nature Coast

Sunrise: 7:09 a.m.

Sunset: 5:34 p.m.

Wave height: 2 feet

Wave period: 1 second

Suncoast