Wave Watch: Another great day on the water with light winds and sunshine

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Marine conditions can change quickly across the Tampa Bay area. So 8 On Your Side’s meteorologist Amanda Holly is tracking your Wave Watch for Tampa Bay, Coastal Pinellas, Suncoast and the Nature Coast.

Friday: Another day with light winds and relatively calm seas in expected Friday. Winds will come out of the east and south at about 5 mph leading to smooth bay and inland waters along with 2 ft or less waves offshore. Skies will feature a mix of sun and clouds but near zero rain chances again.

Winds will pick up for the weekend ahead of our next cold front picking up seas Saturday. Rain chances increase Saturday night and Sunday morning as the cold front moves through.

Tampa Bay

Sunrise: 6:57 a.m.

Sunset: 5:36 p.m.

High Tide: 10:34 a.m.

Low Tide: 4:39 p.m.

Coastal Pinellas

Sunrise: 6:58 a.m.

Sunset: 5:37 p.m.

Wave height: 2 feet or less

Wave period: 4 seconds

Nature Coast

Sunrise: 6:59 a.m.

Sunset: 5:35 p.m.

Wave height: 2 feet or less

Wave period: 4 seconds

Suncoast