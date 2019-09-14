Wave Watch: Afternoon showers and storms in the weekend forecast

Marine
TAMPA (WFLA) – Marine conditions can change quickly across the Tampa Bay area. So 8 On Your Side’s meteorologist Amanda Holly is tracking your Wave Watch for Tampa Bay, Coastal Pinellas, Suncoast and the Nature Coast.

The Weekend: Typical summer weather is expected this weekend with showers and storms developing each afternoon. Storms on Saturday will drift towards the coast and push offshore in the afternoon. Temperatures will be warm and humid.

Tampa Bay

  • Sunrise: 7:15 a.m.
  • Sunset: 7:36 p.m.
  • Low Tide: 8:40 a.m.
  • High Tide: 2:56 p.m.

Pinellas

  • Sunrise: 7:16 a.m.
  • Sunset: 7:37 p.m.
  • Significant wave height: 5 feet
  • Wave period: 5 seconds

Nature Coast

  • Sunrise: 7:15 a.m.
  • Sunset: 7:37 p.m.
  • Significant wave height: 4 feet
  • Wave period: 1 second

Suncoast

  • Sunrise: 7:15 a.m.
  • Sunset: 7:36 p.m.
  • Low tide: 7:42 a.m.
  • High tide: 1:18 p.m.
  • Significant Wave Height: 3 feet
  • Wave Period: 2 seconds

