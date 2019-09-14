Wave Watch: Afternoon showers and storms in the weekend forecast

TAMPA (WFLA) – Marine conditions can change quickly across the Tampa Bay area. So 8 On Your Side’s meteorologist Amanda Holly is tracking your Wave Watch for Tampa Bay, Coastal Pinellas, Suncoast and the Nature Coast.

Thursday: Dry air has limited rain chances for much of this week and will continue to do so Thursday. This will be the last mostly dry day though. Winds will be offshore coming out of the northeast. This will lead to a dry and mild start to the day. Temperatures will heat up quickly into the 90s. Isolated showers will develop inland and move towards the coast. One or two may drift offshore in the evening. Showers and storms will likely be more widespread Friday and into the weekend as tropical moisture surges in from the southeast.