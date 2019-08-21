Wave Watch: A mostly sunny and dry afternoon will give way to evening storms Wednesday

TAMPA (WFLA) – Marine conditions can change quickly across the Tampa Bay area. So 8 On Your Side meteorologist Amanda Holly is tracking your Wave Watch for Tampa Bay, Coastal Pinellas, Suncoast and the Nature Coast.
Wednesday: The normal summer pattern continues into midweek with a dry, mild and muggy morning. Temperatures will heat up into the low 90s under mostly sunny skies. Showers and storms will develop inland and move west towards the coast, similar to previous days. Most showers and storms will push offshore in the late afternoon and evening.
Tampa Bay
- Sunrise: 7:04 a.m.
- Sunset: 8:02 p.m.
- Low Tide: 12:34 p.m.
- High Tide: 6:40 p.m.
Pinellas
- Sunrise: 7:05 a.m.
- Sunset: 8:02 p.m.
- Significant Wave Height: 2 feet
- Wave Period: 4 seconds
Nature Coast
- Sunrise: 7:03 a.m.
- Sunset: 8:03 p.m.
- Significant Wave Height: 2 feet
- Wave Period: 2 seconds
Suncoast
- Sunrise: 7:04 a.m.
- Sunset: 8:01 p.m.
- Low Tide: 11:36 a.m.
- High Tide: 5:02 p.m.
- Significant Wave Height: 2 feet
- Wave Period: 4 seconds