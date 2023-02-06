Tampa, Fla. (WFLA) — Today was lovely, we topped out in the warm upper 70s and low 80s under mostly sunny skies. We are enjoying a crisp feeling from low humidity, which slowly erodes through the middle of this week.

Tonight we cool down nicely, sinking through the 60s and into the 50s by Tuesday morning. It’s light jacket weather after midnight, with clear skies and calm winds throughout the night.

Tuesday will warm up quickly under mostly sunny skies. Temperature climb into the mid to upper 70s by the lunch hour with light winds. The afternoon will be warm, in the upper 70s and low 80s. Expect a mild evening turning cool under mostly clear skies.

Wednesday begins in the cool low 60s and warms nicely into the low 80s. Winds will be light, out of the east southeast between 5-10 mph.

Thursday looks similar, but a small chance for an isolated shower builds into the evening forecast when the winds begin to shift to be out of the south.

Rain chances in Tampa over the next 5 days.

Friday is a day of change as a line of showers and storms barges through our area ahead of a strong cold front. We will not be as warm, under mostly cloudy skies we begin the day in the upper 60s and only warms into the upper 70s. Expect increasing winds out of the southeast between 15-20 mph with gusts of wind as high as 28 mph.

The rain moves through late Friday into early Saturday, but Saturday we dry out and clear out as the front behind the rain pushes through. Saturday will be breezy and cool, with the warmest temperatures only in the low 60s.

The coldest temperatures of this cold snap are Saturday night into Sunday morning, where we will dip down into the mid to low 40s across most of our area and the mid to upper 30s along the Nature Coast.

Chilliest temperatures this weekend in Tampa on Sunday morning.

We remain cool through the weekend, only warming into the mid to upper 60s on Sunday under mostly sunny skies.

We rebound nicely after that though, warming into the upper 70s on Monday and back into the low 80s on Tuesday.

Extended forecast for Tampa Bay.