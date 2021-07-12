Lightning leads to cancellation of Lightning championship celebration

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Thunderstorms have canceled the Tampa Bay Lightning’s celebration at Julian B. Lane Park.

A severe thunderstorm warning was in effect in Pinellas County until 4:30 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning was in effect in Hillsborough County until 4:00 p.m.

A flood warning has also been declared for Sarasota and Hernando counties, according to the National Weather Service.

The warnings are set to last until midnight for Hernando County and 8 a.m. Tuesday for Sarasota County.

Flooding is expected for North Port in Sarasota County and east-central Hernando County.

