Leigh’s runcast: Take it easy in the humidity

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The humidity has surged back today, and it will take it toll on your body during exercise.

Today’s Run-cast Index is only a 4. The extra moisture in the atmosphere will limit the sweat that can evaporate off your skin. That evaporation is what helps cool your body temperature.

When the sweat stays on your skin, your body temperature keeps rising, and it must work harder to produce more and more sweat. This extra work will have an impact on your ability to push during your workout.

The higher humidity also means that temperatures stay warm even during the evening as the sun sets.

You should reduce the intensity of your workout, yard work or run by 8-10%. Plus, you should definitely hydrate with extra electrolytes before, during and after your workout.

Because we are just entering the summer level of humidity, our bodies are affected even more by it. Over the next few weeks, we will get more acclimated to it, and it will not take such a toll.

LATEST STORIES: