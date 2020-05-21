Breaking News
Having trouble getting WFLA News Channel 8 & WTTA Great 38 on your TV?

Leigh’s runcast: Take it easy in the humidity

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The humidity has surged back today, and it will take it toll on your body during exercise.

Today’s Run-cast Index is only a 4. The extra moisture in the atmosphere will limit the sweat that can evaporate off your skin. That evaporation is what helps cool your body temperature.

When the sweat stays on your skin, your body temperature keeps rising, and it must work harder to produce more and more sweat. This extra work will have an impact on your ability to push during your workout.

The higher humidity also means that temperatures stay warm even during the evening as the sun sets.

You should reduce the intensity of your workout, yard work or run by 8-10%. Plus, you should definitely hydrate with extra electrolytes before, during and after your workout.

Because we are just entering the summer level of humidity, our bodies are affected even more by it. Over the next few weeks, we will get more acclimated to it, and it will not take such a toll.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss