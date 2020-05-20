Leigh’s runcast: How humidity will affect your workout today

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Today’s Run-Cast Index is a 7. Taking into account the time of year, the humidity will be comfortable.

It will still be warm today, so my suggestion is the run or exercise outside in the shade or as the temperature cools in the evening or tomorrow morning.

A dew point in the mid-60s will still allow some sweat to evaporate off your skin, and that will help keep your body from working overtime to keep you cool. The southwest breeze will also help to take some of that sweat away, and that aids in the cooling process.

By adding the temperature and the dew point at the time of your run, you can determine how much less effort you should use. During the hottest part of the day, you should reduce your intensity by about 8%. For example, if you can run a 10 minute per mile pace, you should lower that to 10:30 a mile.

If you choose to wait until this evening or tomorrow morning when the temperature is lower, the humidity will also be increasing. Even though it feels cooler, your body will still have a tough time keeping you cool. Don’t push any harder despite the cooler temperatures.

As we continue to adjust to the more humid weather, be sure to drink plenty of electrolytes (sports drinks) as well as water to replenish nutrients lost through sweat.

