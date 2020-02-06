Latest on threats of severe weather, high winds in Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible overnight in the Tampa Bay area. Because of this, many local agencies and companies are taking precautions ahead of the severe weather.

Below is the latest on closures, delays and cancellations across Tampa Bay:

6:30 p.m. — Northbound lanes on First Street in Winter Haven have been reopened and are flowing normally after power lines shut down traffic Thursday evening. There were no injuries.

5:30 p.m. — A tornado watch has been issued for Citrus County until midnight.

5:00 p.m. — Northbound lanes on First Street at Cypress Gardens Boulevard in Winter Haven is shut down due to downed power lines. Drivers on Cypress Gardens Boulevard should expect delays and those normally taking NB First Street should find alternate routes.

Due to pending severe weather advisory, the City of Clearwater solid waste residential customers with Friday collection should not place their solid waste and recycling containers out until after severe weather has passed on Friday morning.

4:30 p.m. — Tampa International Airport said because of the severe weather in the northeast, which will be heading down to Tampa Bay,

Weather update: due to severe weather in the northeast, we are currently seeing 151 delays and 5 cancellations. Please check with your airline before coming to the Airport. pic.twitter.com/eMpGdx1wT3 — Tampa Intl Airport ✈️ (@FlyTPA) February 6, 2020

4 p.m. — Portions of Interstate 10 have been closed due to wind-driven dust.

If your travels take you north to Interstate 10 through Madison County, be aware of road closures and detours. In addition, to the south the Skyway Bridge is also closed because of high winds. https://t.co/U4qBqJYUiP — Clearwater Police Department (@myclearwaterPD) February 6, 2020

3:30 p.m. — High winds in Hardee County have caused several electric poles to fall into State Road 62, resulting in road closures from State Road 62 in Parrish to State Road 37 in Duette.

The Florida State Fair announced it will close early due to the threat of severe weather and highs winds at 5 p.m.

ATTENTION‼ Patron safety is our #1 priority. Therefore due to the inclement weather and high winds predicted, the Florida State Fair will close at 5pm this evening, Feb 6, 2020. We plan to open as scheduled at 9am on Friday, Feb 7, 2020. See you all tomorrow!🎡🎉 pic.twitter.com/DHTpG4PRs5 — Florida State Fair (@FLStateFair) February 6, 2020

The City of Venice staff has closed all of Humphris Park located at 2000 Tarpon Center Dr. due to safety concerns from high winds and surf. The park and jetty walkway will reopen when conditions improve.

3 p.m. — The Sunshine Skyway Bridge was closed in both directions due to high winds exceeding 40 miles per hour.

Skyway Bridge: Due to high winds in excess of 40 MPH, the #SkywayBridge is now CLOSED in both directions. pic.twitter.com/OTdK3jDTLq — FHP Tampa (@FHPTampa) February 6, 2020

