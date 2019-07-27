July rain finally relents

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It has been a soggy summer across the Tampa Bay area – no question. While that’s not out of the ordinary here during our rainy season, the rainfall this summer has been well above average.

The Tampa Bay typically receives more rainfall June through September than the other eight months of the year combined.

June and July have both been particularly wet – thanks in part to long stretches stuck in an onshore flow weather pattern. With a west wind off of the Gulf Of Mexico, deep atmospheric moisture can lead to prolonged rounds of heavy rainfall. It’s the same set up we’ve been stuck in over the last week – although thankfully we’re finally getting a break from it this weekend.

Meanwhile, in these final days of the month, it will only take a good thunderstorm or two over the rainfall sensor at Tampa International Airport to get us into a Top 5 Wettest July. Reliable weather records here go all the way back to 1890.

