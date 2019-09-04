(CNN/WFLA) – A video shows power crews from Oklahoma say a prayer before they went on their way to the east coast to help the area recover from Hurricane Dorian.
The OG&E crew members left on Tuesday morning.
There were 38 trucks carrying 64 crews members headed to Raleigh, North Carolina, where they will help restore power if needed.
The crews say they got a lot of help last week to restore powers to 100,000 Oklahomans, so they wanted to help others in need.
LATEST STORIES:
- Video shows power crews pray together ahead of Hurricane Dorian
- Drunk Marine breaks into house to cook food, tells homeowner to ‘go back to sleep’, police say
- Orlando International Airport to reopen at noon
- St. Pete priest arrested for slapping child across face, report says
- Bahamas fisherman lost everything in hurricane, including his wife