Video shows power crews pray together ahead of Hurricane Dorian

(CNN/WFLA) – A video shows power crews from Oklahoma say a prayer before they went on their way to the east coast to help the area recover from Hurricane Dorian.

The OG&E crew members left on Tuesday morning.

There were 38 trucks carrying 64 crews members headed to Raleigh, North Carolina, where they will help restore power if needed.

The crews say they got a lot of help last week to restore powers to 100,000 Oklahomans, so they wanted to help others in need.

