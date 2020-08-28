Tyson Foods deploys disaster relief support in response to Hurricane Laura

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Tyson Foods is providing more than one million meals, ice, and other supplies in response to areas affected by Hurricane Laura.

Tyson Foods will coordinate with local authorities, the Salvation Army, Convoy of Hope, Operation Blessing, and other disaster relief partners to establish a coordinated response to deliver these items to storm victims, volunteers, first responders, and Tyson team members.

“The impact of Hurricane Laura is still being felt and we’re deploying resources where we can make the most impact,” said Debra Vernon, senior director, corporate social responsibility, Tyson Foods. “This response wouldn’t be possible without the support of our team members, disaster relief partners and customers, who are all volunteering time and resources to make sure our response is as successful as possible.”

The company is deploying tractor trailer loads of product totaling more than 250,000 pounds, or the equivalent to one million meals, in addition to bulk and bagged ice to impacted communities.

Tyson Foods Natural Disaster Preparedness Team is also closely following the impact of Hurricane Laura in Arkansas and preparing resources to respond to the company’s home state.

In April 2012, Tyson unveiled a new tool for use in disaster response.

As part of Tyson Foods’ Meals that Matter® disaster relief program, the company outfitted a 53-foot semi-trailer with enough refrigerated space to store up to 20,000 pounds of product for initial response, and dry storage to transport supplies to set up a feeding site and support for Tyson cook teams.

The Meals that Matter is capable of distributing more than 100,000 meals per day to victims of disaster, first responders, volunteers, and Tyson team members.