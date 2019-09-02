Breaking News
Trump’s Mar-A-Lago boarded up ahead of Hurricane Dorian

by: NBC News Channel

Posted: / Updated:

(WPTV/NBC) – Coastal parts of South Florida are under a mandatory evacuation order—that include’s the president’s estate.

President Donald Trump’s prized Mar-a-Lago resort is boarded up with hurricane shutters covering the windows.

The president’s home is on the island of Palm Beach.

The stores on Palm Beach’s upscale shopping district, Worth Avenue, are also boarded up, covered with shutters and plywood.

The mandatory evacuation for the Barrier Islands in South Florida went into effect at 1 p.m. on Sunday.

