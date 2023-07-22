TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The National Hurricane Center reported that as of Saturday at 5 p.m., Tropical Storm Don has intensified into a hurricane.

An area of low pressure over the central Atlantic has a medium chance of development through early next week.

Hurricane Don is currently sitting directly east of Massachusetts with winds of 75 miles per hour.

The NHC’s interactive map shows the hurricane is projected to travel northeast and does not seem to be a threat to land.

NHC predicts the hurricane to become post-tropical over the Atlantic early next week.