‘The devastation is just mind-boggling’: Surviving Hurricane Dorian just beginning for Marsh Harbour residents

BAHAMAS (WFLA) – Hurricane Dorian slammed into the Bahamas as one of the most powerful Atlantic hurricanes ever recorded.

Officially, the Bahamian government only lists 65 people who lost their lives as a result of the storm. Hundreds are still missing.

Marsh Harbour on the Abaco Islands was one of the worst-hit. There a community of more than 300 homes were destroyed.

The area was mostly home to Haitians who live and work on Marsh Harbour and other tourist islands.

Chariete Alourodo is a citizen of the Bahamas but is of Haitian descent. He and his family lost everything in the storm.

“If I stay home, I wouldn’t be talking to you now,” said Alourodo.

His home had been in the community of homes that were wiped out by the wind and storm surge of Dorian. Alourodo says little is being done right now to help people like him.

“Life hard. You don’t have no place to live,” said Alourodo.

He is also angry because he believes the government in the Bahamas is doing very little to help people like him.

“We got a serious problem and I really need help,” said Alourodo.

Ninety percent of the people who were living on Marsh Harbour have now left the island. Many have traveled to Nassau and other areas that were not damaged by Dorian, but there is no housing for them there and few opportunities for work.



























Tony Russell is also from Marsh Harbour and was able to survive the storm in his home with his family.

The island he’s living on today has changed greatly as a result of Dorian.

“The devastation is just mind-boggling. I think it’s in the mind of each and every Bahamian, especially those who live in Abaco,” said Russell.

He knows recovery will take years.

“Yea, without a doubt. It’s definitely going to be a slow process,” said Russell.

