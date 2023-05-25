SANIBEL ISLAND, Fla. (WFLA) — Surviving a major hurricane often depends on making the right choices. One Sanibel Island woman and her disabled husband decided to stay in their home, despite pleas from her family to evacuate. Today, she says she regrets her decision.

Chelle Walton was aware of the storm brewing in the Gulf of Mexico but thought it would miss the area.

“Several days before it was happening, they started talking about it and how it was going to Tampa, and we thought ok, you always do a wait and see,” she recalls.

But Chelle and her husband, who suffers from Parkinson’s disease, waited too long. In spite of repeated calls from her son begging her to get off the island, the couple found themselves in the eye of the storm, nearly losing their lives to Hurricane Ian’s tremendous storm surge.