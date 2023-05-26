SANIBEL ISLAND, Fla. — Sanibel’s lighthouse is one of the area’s most recognizable landmarks.

Sitting at the southern end of the small island has withstood storms and hurricanes since the 1880s. But this time, Ian snuffed out the light, knocking out one of its legs, and wiping the keepers houses off the map.

In-between, the lighthouse has been photographed countless times.

Now the lighthouse is on the mend, its beacon is beaming again, and is a sign of hope for recovering residents.

