FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Lee County beaches and waterways are among the most desirable destinations in country. But much of the area was left in ruins by Hurricane Ian last September.

More than 6 million cubic yards of debris has been collected in Lee County alone. Roads and causeways were washed away, stranding residents and hampering rescue efforts. Yet in in just 15 days, with the help of a $50 million emergency grant, roads were made passable.

And day by day, life is inching back to normal, and despite a lack of amenities, some tourists are returning. On nearby Sanibel Island, most resorts are closed, and some businesses will never recover. Some wonder if life here will ever be the same.