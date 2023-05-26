Hurricane Ian damaged or destroyed more than seven hundred thousand properties across the state. The storm rattled Florida’s already fragile property insurance market, and in its wake, insurance companies continue to drop homeowners.

Others have spiked premiums, and seven companies have simply pulled out of the state. Even so, one type of insurance to strongly consider is flood insurance, even if you are not in a designated flood zone, according to insurance broker Rob Samuels, “Twenty-five percent of all of the flood claims typically happen in what’s considered low risk, non-mandatory flood zones.”

Samuels urges homeowners to talk with their broker about flood coverage, which is available through the National Flood Insurance Program. Find out more on www.floodsmart.gov.

