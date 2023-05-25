FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Who could forget the images of dozens of 100-ton shrimp trawlers stacked ten-deep on top of houses and crushed to pieces by Hurricane Ian on Fort Myers Beach?

Eleven of those shrimp boats belonged to Grant Erickson of Erickson & Jensen Seafood. His family has been based here, and fished the Gulf for 70 years, and weathered many a severe storm.

“We’ve gone through many hurricanes before,” Erickson said. “Nothing as devastating as Ian. This is the worst that I have ever seen in my lifetime, and I’ve been in quite a few.”

Ian destroyed most of Erickson’s boats and equipment, millions in seafood sales, and faces hundreds of thousands of dollars in dock and fleet repairs. Now he and his crew are slowly getting back on their feet.