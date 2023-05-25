FORT MYERS, Fla. (WFLA) — You can work now to reinforce and prepare your home and property in the event of a major storm. These changes will help minimize damage to your house and protect you and your family.

Mitigation means making adjustments and improvements to your property which may include elevating your home to protect from flood damage, strengthening your roof, or reinforcing windows and garage doors.

A personal hurricane plan is at the heart of preparations. Start now gathering now things like nonperishable food, water, flashlights, and extra batteries.

Keep documents safe, and make preparations for all members of your family, including pets. “It’s important for people to be prepared every hurricane season,” says FEMA Spokesman John Mills, “because in Florida you may be hit by more than one hurricane in a single hurricane season. “