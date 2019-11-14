Surviving Hurricane Dorian just beginning for residents: ‘Life is hard. You don’t have no place to live’

TAMPA (WFLA) – Hurricane Dorian slammed into the Bahamas as one of the most powerful Atlantic hurricanes ever recorded.

Officially, the Bahamian Government only lists 65 people who lost their lives as a result of the storm. Hundreds are still missing.

Marsh Harbor on the Abaco Islands was one of the worst-hit areas. There, a community of more than 300 homes were destroyed.

The area was mostly home to Haitians who live and work on Marsh Harbor and other tourist islands.

Chariete Alourodo is a citizen of the Bahamas, but is of Haitian descent. He and his family lost everything in the storm.



























“If I stay home, I wouldn’t be talking to you now,” said Alourodo. His home had been in the community of homes that were wiped out by the wind and storm surge of Dorian.

Alourodo says little is being done right now to help people like him.

“Life hard. You don’t have no place to live,” said Alourodo.

