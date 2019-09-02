Over 800 Airbnbs free for displaced neighbors, relief workers

Vero Beach police officers Chayse Hatfield, center, and James Doty talk to resident Todd Dufresne, left, as they notify residents of a trailer park community of a mandatory evacuation, in preparation for Hurricane Dorian, in Vero Beach, Fla., Monday, Sept. 2, 2019. Some coastal areas are under a mandatory evacuation since the path of the storm is still uncertain. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

TAMPA (WFLA) — Over 800 Airbnb homes are ready to take in evacuees and deployed relief workers for free during Hurricane Dorian.

Airbnb says the homes are free to stay at between Aug. 31 and Sept. 16.

If you have an available housing in the area indicated on the map, Airbnb asks you to consider making your home available.

