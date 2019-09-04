Breaking News
Orlando International Airport to reopen at noon

A few people walk through Terminal B at the Orlando International Airport after it was closed due to the anticipated arrival of Hurricane Dorian on the East Coast Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) – After ceasing commercial operations early Tuesday, Orlando International Airport will be back open for business Wednesday at noon.

Airport officials said noon was determined to be the earliest time Orlando International Airport could reasonably resume normal operations.

Air carriers will begin phasing of flight operations beginning later this afternoon.

The airport had ceased commercial operations ahead of Hurricane Dorian at 2 a.m. on Tuesday.

Passengers are still encouraged to check with their airlines.

