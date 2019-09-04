ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) – After ceasing commercial operations early Tuesday, Orlando International Airport will be back open for business Wednesday at noon.
Airport officials said noon was determined to be the earliest time Orlando International Airport could reasonably resume normal operations.
Air carriers will begin phasing of flight operations beginning later this afternoon.
The airport had ceased commercial operations ahead of Hurricane Dorian at 2 a.m. on Tuesday.
Passengers are still encouraged to check with their airlines.
LATEST STORIES:
- Drunk Marine breaks into home to cook food, tells homeowner to ‘go back to sleep’, police say
- Orlando International Airport to reopen at noon
- St. Pete priest arrested for slapping child across face, report says
- Bahamas fisherman lost everything in hurricane, including his wife
- Spring Hill teen charged with felony after alleged school threat