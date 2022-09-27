(WFLA/NBC News Channel) —Have you ever wondered what a hurricane looks like from space?

NASA on Monday shared an image of Hurricane Ian, which was captured from the International Space Station.

At the time, the storm was in the western Carribbean Sea, near Cuba.

The storm made landfall in La Coloma, Cuba at 4:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. It’s still over Cuba this morning, battering the island country with strong winds and life-threatening storm surge.

The storm is expected to remain a major hurricane as it emerges over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico Tuesday.

The NHC issued a hurricane warning for Tampa Bay Monday night, which means hurricane conditions are expected in the area sometime in the next 48 hours.

Ian should be just west of the Florida Keys Tuesday evening and near the west coast of Florida in the hurricane warning area on Wednesday.

At 8 a.m. Tuesday, the storm had maximum sustained winds of 125 mph.